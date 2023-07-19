UAE President hosts official reception for President Erdogan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

Following his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Erdogan was accompanied inside by His Highness to be greeted by groups of local children eagerly waving Turkish and UAE flags.

The two leaders inspected the guard of honour and witnessed a performance of the national anthems of both countries.

In the grounds outside the palace, a 21-gun artillery salute marked the visit of the Turkish President.

