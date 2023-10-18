UAE President, Japanese Prime Minister hold phone call to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza, bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. The two leaders discussed prioritising the full protection of civilians in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law, emphasising the urgent need to shield them from further suffering amidst serious escalation in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides also discussed the need to intensify international efforts to take immediate measures to cease hostilities and prevent further escalation and the deterioration of humanitarian conditions. The two sides stressed the necessity of reinforcing diplomatic endeavours to promptly establish humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid unhindered and enable humanitarian organisations to fulfil their responsibilities in this regard.

Moreover, the two leaders underscored the need to advance efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, curb the spread of conflict, and avert further unrest in the Middle East.

His Highness and Prime Minister Kishida also addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and broaden prospects in various fields as part of the deep-rooted historical relations and comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan.

