UAE President, King of Jordan discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Their talks focused on the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and their close collaboration in areas that support a shared vision of sustainable development, prosperity, and stability.

The discussions took place during an official reception at Basman Palace in Amman, where His Majesty warmly welcomed the UAE President and his accompanying delegation, who are on a working visit to Jordan, expressing his pleasure at their visit.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas such as the economy, investment, sustainable development, food security, renewable energy, and other key sectors. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to exploring new opportunities for collaboration and building strategic economic partnerships that align with the aspirations of both nations for development and progress.

His Highness and King Abdullah II spoke of the strong and deeply rooted ties between their countries, which can be traced back to the time of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hussein bin Talal.

The UAE President and King of Jordan highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was signed during the visit. This agreement, they noted, is a natural progression of the two nations’ longstanding history of fruitful economic relations and provides a solid foundation for expanding opportunities in the future.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Abdullah II discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the situation in the Middle East, including developments in Gaza and Lebanon. They emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a ceasefire and ensuring full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, while also advancing joint efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

His Highness and His Majesty underscored the need to intensify efforts to prevent the conflict from escalating further and threatening regional stability. They also stressed the importance of working towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the two-state solution, to ensure security for all.

His Highness the UAE President praised Jordan’s historical role in supporting the Palestinian people in numerous ways and expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s contribution to efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Both leaders noted the importance of enhancing Arab cooperation, both bilaterally and collectively, in light of the challenging circumstances currently facing the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Jabr Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Minister of State; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman, and a number of senior officials.

Attending from the Jordanian side were His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

