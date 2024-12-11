UAE President, King of Jordan discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, focusing on the close ties between their countries and the latest regional developments.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi was part of a fraternal visit by King Abdullah aimed at continuing mutual consultations on issues of shared interest, particularly in light of recent events in the region.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Jordanian King reviewed developments in the Syrian Arab Republic. They reaffirmed their countries’ consistent stance in support of Syria’s unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while emphasising the importance of safeguarding its national institutions.

They also expressed their commitment to supporting initiatives that align with the aspirations of the Syrian people, underscoring the importance of Syria’s stability to the region and the Arab world.

Both leaders also stressed the need to intensify efforts to bolster regional stability and prevent the escalation of conflicts in the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and a number of officials.

The meeting was also attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Dr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; and a number of senior officials in Jordan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had earlier welcomed the arrival of His Majesty King Abdullah II at Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Airport.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.