UAE President, King of Morocco sign declaration towards a solid and innovative partnership

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco today signed a declaration aimed at a "solid and innovative partnership" in efforts to develop economic, trade, and investment cooperation and achieve broader, more ambitious development goals in line with the aspirations of both nations and their peoples for progress and prosperity. This took place as part of a state visit by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the UAE.

During the ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides announced several memoranda of understanding, including the following:

1. MoU on establishing an investment partnership in high-speed train projects in the Kingdom of Morocco was exchanged between the UAE's His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Morocco's His Excellency Mohamed Rabie Khlie, Director General of Office national des chemins de fer (ONCF);

2. MoU on an investment partnership in the water sector between the UAE's His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Morocco's His Excellency Nizar Baraka, Equipment and Water Minister;

3. MoU on a developmental partnership between the UAE's His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Morocco's His Excellency Fouzi Lekjaa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget;

4. MoU between ADNOC and the Office Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP) by the UAE's His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Morocco's His Excellency Mostafa Terrab, Director General of the Office Chérifien des Phosphates;

5. MoU on an investment partnership in energy sector projects between the UAE's His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Morocco's Her Excellency Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development;

6. MoU on an investment partnership in the agriculture and fisheries sectors between the UAE's Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Morocco's His Excellency Mohammed Sadiki, Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests;

7. MoU on investment cooperation in the airport sector between the UAE's His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Morocco's His Excellency Mohammed Abdeljalil, Minister of Transport and Logistics;

8. MoU on investment cooperation in the port sector between the UAE's His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Morocco's His Excellency Nizar Baraka, Equipment and Water Minister;

9. The establishment of an investment partnership related to the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project between the UAE's His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Morocco's Her Excellency Amina Benkhadra, General Director of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM);

10. MoU on a joint cooperation in the financial markets and capital markets sector between the UAE's His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Morocco's Her Excellency Nadia Fettah, Minister of Economy and Finance;

11. MoU on an investment partnership in the tourism and real estate sector between the UAE's His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Morocco's His Excellency Mohcine Jazouli, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies;

12. MoU on building an investment partnership in data storage projects between the UAE's His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Morocco's His Excellency Mohcine Jazouli, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies.

