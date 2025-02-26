UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President of Mauritania

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Mokhtar Ould Diay, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the Mauritanian Prime Minister delivered to His Highness a written message from His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, concerning the close ties between the two nations and ways to enhance them further in various fields.

His Excellency Mokhtar Ould Diay further conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the Mauritanian President, along with his best wishes for His Highness’ continued good health and for the UAE’s sustained prosperity. In turn, His Highness asked the Prime Minister to convey his warmest regards to President El Ghazouani, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Mauritania and its people.

The meeting between H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and H.E. Mokhtar Ould Diay covered various aspects of the fraternal relations between the UAE and Mauritania and ways to strengthen them, particularly in the economic and investment fields. Both sides explored opportunities to support shared development goals for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. The meeting also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness the UAE President and the Mauritanian Prime Minister exchanged greetings ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, praying that it brings blessings and prosperity to their countries, peoples, and the wider Arab and Muslim world.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; along with a number of other officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.