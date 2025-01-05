UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, which took place in the city of Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan, His Highness and the Pakistani Prime Minister discussed cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and opportunities to enhance ties, especially in the economic, trade, developmental, and other fields that serve their mutual interests and aspirations for sustainable economic development and prosperity for their peoples.

This came as part of the close historical relations that unite the two countries and their shared interest in continuing to develop these ties.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

For his part, His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscored his pride in the strong friendship between his country and the UAE, expressing his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan, especially in developmental fields and through the UAE's notable initiatives in this regard.

His Excellency stressed the two countries' keenness to strengthen relations and further develop bilateral cooperation in all economic, investment, and developmental fields in a way that benefits their peoples and contributes to achieving joint interests.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.