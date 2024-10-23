UAE President meets with several world leaders and heads of delegations participating in BRICS Summit

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with a number of world leaders and heads of delegations participating in the 2024 BRICS Summit, which is being held in Kazan under the chairmanship of the Russian Federation.

His Highness held discussions with His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China; His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India; and His Excellency Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

During the meetings, His Highness discussed with the leaders and heads of delegations prospects to advance cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries, with a particular focus on economic, trade, and developmental areas, as well as other sectors that promote growth and prosperity for the benefit of all. The talks emphasised the importance of fostering partnerships that drive shared progress and prosperity for their nations and peoples.

The discussions also addressed the BRICS Summit agenda and efforts to enhance multilateral cooperation to contribute to building a more prosperous and stable future.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.