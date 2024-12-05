UAE President, Mongolian Prime Minister explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, Prime Minister of Mongolia, held talks today aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding collaboration in developmental areas that serve the interests of both nations and their peoples.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Mongolian Prime Minister, who is on a working visit to the UAE, along with his accompanying delegation.

His Highness conveyed his greetings to His Excellency Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia, wishing him continued health and happiness. In return, the Prime Minister relayed the Mongolian President's greetings and best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

The discussions explored opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation and collaboration, especially in trade, economy, renewable energy, infrastructure, climate action, tourism and other fields.

The two sides also addressed several issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of regional and international efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and globally.

His Highness noted the significant progress in UAE-Mongolia relations and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to fostering these ties to achieve shared development goals. He pointed to the cooperation between the two nations within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in which the UAE holds dialogue partner status and Mongolia has observer status, reflecting the UAE's belief in the importance of multilateral international collaboration to achieve shared global objectives for the benefit of all.

The Mongolian Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the warm reception. He affirmed Mongolia’s commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE across various sectors, building on the significant progress made in recent years.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations; Mohammed Sultan Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Mongolia, and a number of senior officials.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Mongolia.

