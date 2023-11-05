UAE President orders launch of 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation to support people of Gaza

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to initiate 'Gallant Knight 3', a humanitarian operation to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness instructed the Joint Operations Command to work in close collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Charitable Humanitarian Foundation, and other UAE institutions to provide humanitarian support to Palestinian people impacted by the current conflict.

Moreover, His Highness directed that volunteering opportunities be made available for doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and for volunteers registered with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian and charitable entities in the UAE.

