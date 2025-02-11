UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who is on a working visit to the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025.

The summit, taking place in Dubai, is being held under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments.'

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Pakistani Prime Minister discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and explored opportunities to enhance ties in ways that serve mutual interests. The talks focused on the economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations' visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the significance of the World Governments Summit in identifying global trends in governance and presenting actionable strategies to enhance government preparedness in navigating global transformations. The discussions underscored the importance of leveraging these shifts to accelerate development and build a better future for all.

Additionally, the two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on developments in the Middle East. They emphasised the need for intensified international efforts to open new horizons for a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution to maintain regional security, stability, and peace.

For his part, the Pakistani Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its longstanding ties with the UAE and expanding cooperation, particularly in economic, trade, and investment areas, in line with the development priorities of both nations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

