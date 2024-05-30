UAE President participates in 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is committed to working with its Arab neighbours to support and enhance Arab-Chinese cooperation in a way that serves the aspirations of all sides.

His Highness was speaking at the opening session of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held today in Beijing. The UAE President – who is on a two-day state visit to the People’s Republic of China – attended the meeting alongside His Excellency President Xi Jinping and several Arab leaders and senior officials.

In his address, His Highness expressed his gratitude to President Xi for hosting and chairing the meeting, and noted his appreciation for the efforts made in preparation for the event.

His Highness also expressed his confidence that China, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, will continue to see continued development and growth, and will work to enhance Arab-Chinese joint cooperation and efforts in the near future.

His Highness remarked that the Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum comes at a time when the world needs to unite and show solidarity to face common challenges. He emphasised that the UAE believes that concerted efforts, collaboration, and international cooperation are the best ways to advance countries, meet the aspirations of their peoples, and ensure a prosperous future for coming generations.

The UAE President also noted that the meeting was taking place amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which is leading to dire humanitarian conditions for its residents. This situation, he said, underscores the importance of Arab-Chinese cooperation alongside international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, provide protection for Gaza’s residents, and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. His Highness highlighted the urgent need to pursue a just and comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

His Highness further stated that the meeting represented the distinguished relations between China and Arab countries and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to elevating Arab-Chinese cooperation to greater heights.

In conclusion, His Highness expressed his confidence that the outcomes of the meeting will strengthen the level of coordination and enable ongoing cooperation between Arab countries and the People's Republic of China.

Upon his arrival at the meeting venue earlier in the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency President Xi Jinping posed for an official photograph, and the two leaders also participated in a group photo of the heads of delegations participating in the meeting.

His Highness is accompanied on his state visit to the People’s Republic of China by a UAE delegation consisting of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO); Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Staff Brigadier Musallam Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Khaled Al Shehhi, Deputy Chief of the UAE Mission to China; Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council; and Muammar Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council.

