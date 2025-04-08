UAE President, President of Republic of the Congo discuss bilateral relations

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, today discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade and investment sectors, as well as other key areas that support the development priorities of both nations and advance their shared interests.

The discussions took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi where His Highness received President Sassou Nguesso during his working visit to the UAE.

The meeting also covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with both sides exchanging views on various matters.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s strategic commitment to strengthening its partnerships with African nations, particularly in the economic sphere. He noted that the UAE has made significant strides in this regard in recent years, in line with its longstanding approach of fostering opportunities to achieve shared development for all.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and guests.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.