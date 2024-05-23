UAE President, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral cooperation

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and His Excellency discussed various aspects of cooperation and collaboration between the UAE and Pakistan. They explored opportunities to further enhance their historical ties, particularly in the economic, commercial, and developmental fields, along with other areas that align with the two countries' shared aspirations for sustainable economic growth.

His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the UAE’s development journey and emphasised Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its friendship with the UAE and boosting cooperation, especially in the economic, commercial, and investment sectors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and a number of officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.