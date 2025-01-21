UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both nations, particularly in development-related areas.

They also reviewed efforts to support Afghanistan’s reconstruction and stability, aiming to foster development and prosperity for the Afghan people.

The Afghan Interior Minister praised cooperation between the UAE and Afghanistan and commended the UAE's humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

