UAE President receives Australian Minister for Defence, Albanian Minister of Interior

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Australian Minister for Defence discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop ties, especially in defence and military affairs.

The meeting touched upon a number of issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Middle East and efforts to enhance security and stability there.

His Highness the President also received His Excellency Taulant Bala, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Albania, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, and his wishes for continued prosperity for the UAE and its people. In turn, His Highness conveyed his best greetings to the Albanian Prime Minister and his wishes for his country and its people to experience further development and progress.

The meeting also addressed relations between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation in the policing and security fields. Opportunities to benefit from the expertise and experience of the UAE in this regard were discussed as part of the existing cooperation agreement between the UAE and Albania.

In attendance at the Qasr Al Bahr majlis were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA); Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; along a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, citizens and guests.

