UAE President receives Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Rashad Al Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, developments in Yemen, and a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council and congratulated him on his country’s National Day, which was observed on 22nd May, wishing Yemen and its people prosperity and progress.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE stands in support of Yemen and its people in their pursuit of peace, stability, and development.

Al Alimi expressed his thanks to His Highness for the kind reception and extended his appreciation for the support provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the accompanying delegation of the Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.