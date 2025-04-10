UAE President receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors from several countries during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them every success in their duties to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries. He affirmed that the ambassadors would receive all necessary support from the relevant UAE authorities to facilitate their work.

His Highness also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding bridges of cooperation with countries around the world aimed at fostering prosperity, development, and mutual benefit.

His Highness received the credentials of:

• His Excellency Jorge Rafael, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala

• His Excellency Tareq Ahmed, Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh

• His Excellency Dr Mawien Makol Ariik, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan

• His Excellency Aman Saliev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic

• His Excellency Rui Manuel Hanjam, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

• His Excellency Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye

• His Excellency Dr Tauise Minute Taupo, Ambassador of Tuvalu

• His Excellency Yossi Avrahem Shelley, Ambassador of the State of Israel

• Her Excellency Lisa Mae Mastellari Vega, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama

• His Excellency Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain

• His Excellency Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad

• His Excellency George Janjgava, Ambassador of Georgia

During the ceremony, the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of their respective heads of state and their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the leadership and people of the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and a number of senior officials.

