UAE President receives Druze community leader

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in the State of Israel.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, who congratulated him on the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad and extended his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the nation and its people.

His Highness expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, wishing him good health and a successful visit to the UAE.

The discussion touched on the importance of promoting shared human values and fostering a culture of coexistence, constructive dialogue, and peace among different cultures and peoples worldwide.

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif praised the initiatives and efforts of His Highness, commending his humanitarian approach and focus on advancing peace, development, and the welfare of people across the globe.

