UAE President receives head of charitable foundation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Dr Husain Burhanuddin, head of the Saifee Burhani Charitable Foundation, along with his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the delegation discussed humanitarian and charitable matters, underlining the importance of promoting shared human values and fostering a culture of dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity among different communities.

Dr Husain Burhanuddin commended the UAE’s approach to humanitarian efforts and noted His Highness’ vision of empowering individuals, extending support in times of need and building human potential around the world.

