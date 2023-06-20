UAE President receives message from Sultan of Oman discussing bilateral ties

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman referencing the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Oman and ways to enhance them to benefit the people of both nations.

The message was delivered by Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, during a reception held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Al Busaidi conveyed to the President the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham, who expressed his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Ambassador Al Busaidi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, discussed the strength of the historical ties that bind the UAE and Oman and their people, and ways to further enhance cooperation between the two nations.

