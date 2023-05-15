UAE President receives phone call from Italian Prime Minister

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during which the two discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Italy and opportunities to further strengthen the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The UAE President and the Italian Prime Minister also discussed bilateral coordination in the field of climate action and the upcoming COP28 conference to be hosted in the UAE later this year.

The conversation between His Highness and Ms Meloni also covered regional and international developments and issues of common concern, with the two sides stressing the importance of working to promote peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

