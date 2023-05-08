UAE President receives phone call from Syrian President

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces receives phone call from Syrian President, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them further
President al-Assad expressed Syria's appreciation for the UAE's role in strengthening relations and enhancing cooperation between Arab nations, for the benefit of those countries and their people .
