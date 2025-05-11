UAE President receives phone call from Syrian President

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the fraternal relations between their countries and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a manner that benefits their peoples.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional developments of mutual interest.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability, development, and a future marked by security and prosperity.

His Excellency President Al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s steadfast support for the Syrian people, as well as its firm stance on safeguarding Syria’s stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He also praised the UAE’s constructive role in advancing regional peace and stability, particularly amid the escalating challenges facing the region.

