UAE President receives President of Congo-Brazzaville

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of Congo-Brazzaville, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation and joint efforts in various fields, especially economic, developmental, and investment areas, to serve the development and economic prosperity of both countries.

His Highness the President and His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso also exchanged views on various regional and international matters of mutual concern.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Shakhbiout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.