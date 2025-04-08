UAE President receives President of Guinea-Bissau

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visiting President and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to advancing cooperation between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau, opening up new horizons for growth and development.

The two leaders discussed the growing ties between their countries, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, and sustainable development, as well as other key sectors aligned with their shared development priorities.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

