UAE President receives President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness discussed with His Excellency Nechirvan Barzani various aspects of the relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, with a particular focus on the Kurdistan Region.

They explored ways to enhance cooperation with the aim of benefiting both nations and helping to advance their shared aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

