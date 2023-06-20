UAE President receives President of Republic of the Congo

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Sassou-Nguesso, and the two leaders discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo. They also discussed opportunities to develop bilateral ties, especially across economic, trade and vital development areas, to enhance sustainable development opportunities for both countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of senior officials.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the President of the Republic of Congo, which includes Jean-Claude Gakosso, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad; Jean-Dominique Okemba, Secretary-General of the National Security Council; and a number of senior officials.

