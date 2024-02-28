UAE President receives President of the Union of the Comoros

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros.

His Excellency Assoumani is on a working visit to the UAE, during which he attended a ceremony marking the accession of the Comoros to the World Trade Organisation, which took place at the opening of the WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi.

During today’s meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Comoros and opportunities to develop them further, especially in the economic, trade, investment, and development fields, to advance both countries’ ambitions for ongoing development and prosperity.

The meeting addressed the significance of the Comoros joining the World Trade Organisation, which promises to accelerate its developmental efforts and promote increased investment opportunities that support its national economy and benefit its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and His Excellency Assoumani also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, guests and citizens.

