UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Royal Highness conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, along with their best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. In turn, His Highness the President conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince and expressed his sincere wishes for the Kingdom's continued growth, prosperity, and wellbeing under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two sides discussed the close fraternal ties between their countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in areas that serve their mutual interests and support the aspirations of their peoples for further development and prosperity.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East, and reviewed ongoing efforts to preserve regional security and stability in the interest of all its peoples.

The meeting was attended H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and several officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.