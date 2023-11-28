UAE President receives Qatari Emir's invitation to participate in GCC Summit, received by Mansour bin Zayed

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, including an invitation to His Highness to participate in the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council in December.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today while receiving Sultan Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, at Qasr Al Bahr.

Al Mansouri conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, and his wishes of permanent progress and prosperity to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed fraternal relations, cooperation and joint action in all fields that serve the mutual interests of their countries and prosperity and development of their two friendly peoples.

