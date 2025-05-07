UAE President receives Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed Her Excellency Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

The meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

His Highness extended a warm welcome to Speaker Gafarova, wishing her a successful and productive visit. He underscored the strong and enduring ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

During their meeting, His Highness and the Speaker discussed bilateral relations and areas of cooperation, with particular emphasis on parliamentary collaboration. They highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary engagement in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting mutual understanding on shared issues.

Both sides also acknowledged the role of legislative bodies in fostering dialogue and closer relations between nations, contributing to regional and global stability.

Speaker Gafarova commended the progress in Azerbaijan-UAE relations, attributing this advancement to robust cooperation and the shared vision of both nations in achieving development and prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Sedra Al Mansoori, Vice Chair of the UAE–Azerbaijan Friendship Committee, and several officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.