UAE President receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council, accompanied by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC).

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council, who conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and his wishes for the ongoing progress and prosperity of the UAE.

The UAE President conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and expressed his wishes for Qatar and its people to enjoy further development and growth.

His Highness and Al Ghanim discussed the close ties between the UAE and Qatar and their people, and the importance of enhancing parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to develop them further.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and other guests.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.