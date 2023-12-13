UAE President receives Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness the President extended a warm welcome to His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham, who conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people. His Highness reciprocated with his best wishes for His Majesty Sultan Haitham and for the continued advancement and wellbeing of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, His Highness the President and the Omani Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth engaged in friendly conversation, reflecting the strong historical bonds between the UAE and Oman and their peoples. They explored ways to enhance cooperation and joint efforts between the two countries, especially in the fields of culture, sports, and youth.

