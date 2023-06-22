UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of Türkiye, to discuss ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries within the framework of their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

His Highness received Yilmaz and his accompanying delegation at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. The Turkish Vice President conveyed to His Highness the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who expressed his wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to President Erdogan along with his wishes for further development and growth for Türkiye and its people. The UAE President also congratulated Mr Yilmaz on his appointment as Vice President of Türkiye, wishing him success in his post.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Turkish Vice President reviewed the promising opportunities that exist to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. These include opportunities related to the economy, investment, food security, renewable energy, the environment and other key areas that support the sustainable development ambitions of both nations.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international developments, and emphasised their keenness to support peace and stability across the world and strengthen cooperation in facing common challenges.

The Turkish Vice President expressed his pleasure to be visiting the UAE and his appreciation for the warm reception. He stressed his country's keenness to deepen bilateral relations in a way that enhances the common interests of both countries and creates new areas of economic cooperation to boost further development.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; and Mohamed Hassan AlSuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADQ.

From the Turkish side, the meeting was attended by Mehmet Simsek, Treasury and Finance Minister; Tugay Tuncer, Ambassador of Türkiye to the UAE; and a number of other senior officials.

