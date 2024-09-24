UAE President reviews strategic relations in meetings with US officials Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as part of his official visit to the United States.

During separate meetings with Secretary Blinken and Mr. Sullivan, His Highness discussed the longstanding strategic relations between the two nations and their joint efforts to further strengthen these ties across various sectors.

The two sides also discussed a range of regional and international matters of shared concern, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in the Middle East. They stressed the importance of preventing a wider escalation of the conflict, which threatens to further endanger peace and stability in the region.

The meeting with Jake Sullivan was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

