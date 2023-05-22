UAE President sends written letter to President of Palau which included an invitation to COP28

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, sent a written letter to Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, which included an invitation to the COP28 climate change conference, which will be held in Expo City Dubai this November.

The message was delivered by Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, the Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Palau.

