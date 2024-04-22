UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss strengthening fraternal relations, regional developments

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, discussed strengthening the fraternal relations and cooperation between the UAE and Oman to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity in line with the deep-rooted and historical ties that unite the two countries and peoples. The two sides also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

At the beginning of the meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President welcomed his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and the accompanying delegation to his second home among his family in the UAE. His Highness said that these meetings aim to further foster prosperity in the UAE and Oman, expressing his confidence that His Majesty's visit represents a strong boost to bilateral relations that will bring growth and development to the two peoples.

His Highness the President and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq reviewed relations between the two countries, especially in the economic, investment, and trade areas, which have witnessed significant advancement in recent years in a way that serves developmental priorities and enhances the prosperity of the two countries.

The meeting also addressed joint Gulf action in light of the challenges the region is witnessing and highlighted its importance in achieving the mutual interests of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their peoples while bolstering regional security and stability.

The two sides discussed several regional and international issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Middle East and efforts to contain tensions and prevent escalation, as this entails a serious threat to security and stability. They also addressed the importance of self-restraint and prioritising the voice of wisdom to spare the region from new crises that affect all and hinder cooperation and development for the benefit of its peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that relations between the UAE and Oman are historical and characterised by a unique social and cultural fabric distinguished by close family ties, good neighbourliness, and effective cooperation and integration.

In his remarks, His Highness asked for God Almighty to have mercy on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sultan Qaboos, who established an original approach in building strong fraternal relations fortified by goodwill and wisdom. His Highness underscored his confidence that the social cohesion between the UAE and Oman represents a firm foundation upon which the two countries can continue to build exemplary relations that serve mutual interests and achieve the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity.

His Highness noted that economic relations are an important and supportive path for bilateral cooperation and have witnessed continuous development over the years, culminating in various economic and strategic partnerships in many fields. His Highness added that the UAE and Oman maintain ambitions to continue exploring and developing economic opportunities for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

His Highness the President stressed that joint Gulf action will remain an impenetrable fortress in the face of regional and global developments and challenges. His Highness noted that the UAE believes in the principle of collective action and solidarity in a way that preserves the interests of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, enhances its regional and international role, meets the aspirations of its peoples for continued progress and prosperity, and supports regional and global peace and stability.

For his part, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and affirmed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the government and people of the UAE for their warm reception and generous hospitality.

His Majesty also expressed his satisfaction with the constructive strategic partnership between Oman and the UAE, which represents a new and promising chapter launched during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to the resulting strategic investment projects and close cooperation in various fields.

His Majesty praised the role of both countries’ officials in achieving a shared vision of cooperation on the ground by beginning to implement joint projects in strategic sectors, especially in the renewable energy field, and launching a railway project to connect the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE train network, in addition to strengthening electrical interconnectivity, among other initiatives.

His Majesty stressed that the ties of good neighbourliness and common history between the two countries merit commendation, noting his aspiration to advance towards a future defined by broader cooperation in various fields, which contributes to the growth of both countries’ economies and the fulfilment of the aspirations of their peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan of Oman signed the guestbook in which he expressed his appreciation to his brother, His Highness the President, for the warm and fraternal reception and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received. He highlighted his aspiration that the visit would further foster cooperation and serve the interests of the two countries and peoples, asking God Almighty to reinforce the bonds of friendship between them and safeguard the UAE as it continues on it path of development.

