UAE President, Sultan of Oman witness announcement of bilateral memoranda of understanding, agreements

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, witnessed the announcement of several memoranda of understanding and agreements aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries to achieve further growth and prosperity as part of the state visit held by His Majesty the Sultan of Oman to the UAE.

The agreements and memoranda announced by the two countries cover numerous areas, including investment, renewable energy, and sustainability, in addition to railways, technology, and education.

The announcement was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers and hig-ranking officials along with the delegation accompanying His Majesty the Sultan of Oman.

