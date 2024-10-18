UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on 21 October to participate in BRICS Summit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will commence an official visit to the Russian Federation on Monday, 21st October 2024.

During the visit, His Highness will hold talks with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, focusing on various aspects of the bilateral relationship and ways to strengthen ties, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, and energy, among others.

These talks will be held as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries and will also cover a range of regional and international issues of shared concern.

His Highness will also participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, which will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan from 22nd to 24th October. This will mark the UAE’s first participation in the summit as a member of BRICS.

