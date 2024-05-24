UAE President to begin state visit to China on 30 May

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will commence a state visit to the People's Republic of China on Thursday, 30th May, following an invitation from Chinese President His Excellency Xi Jinping.

During the visit, His Highness will discuss with President Xi Jinping the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for further cooperation and collaboration, especially in the economic, developmental, and cultural fields. These discussions will be held within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and China, aimed at contributing to both countries’ sustainable development and economic growth.

His Highness will also attend celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China, and will participate in the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

His Highness and the Chinese President will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest and the importance of cooperation and dialogue to promote global stability and peace.

