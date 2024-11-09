4.19 PM Saturday, 9 November 2024
UAE President to begin state visit to Kuwait on Sunday

Published
By WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will commence a state visit to the State of Kuwait tomorrow, Sunday, 10 November.

During the visit, His Highness the President will meet with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, to discuss the longstanding fraternal ties between their two countries. The discussions will focus on various areas of cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, and development sectors, as well as other key areas that support their shared vision of achieving growth and prosperity for their peoples and fostering peace and stability in the region.

