UAE President, UK Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the British Prime Minister reviewed areas of bilateral collaboration and explored ways to enhance these ties, with the aim of advancing the development ambitions of both countries and their peoples.

Sir Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad, expressing his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the nation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further enhancing collaboration and joint efforts in the coming period, building on the historical ties that unite the two countries.

The meeting also covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on developments in the Middle East. The two leaders emphasised their countries' commitment to supporting efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability at both the regional and global levels. They underscored the importance of resolving crises through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK.

