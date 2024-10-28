UAE President, Vietnamese Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

Their discussions explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation aimed at advancing the shared vision of both nations to promote progress and prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Vietnamese Prime Minister, expressing his hopes that the visit would further expand UAE-Vietnam relations in ways that benefit both countries’ interests.

Also present at the meeting was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness and His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh reviewed opportunities to further build on the historical ties between the UAE and Vietnam, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture, climate action, renewable energy, and other areas that underpin the sustainable development ambitions of both countries.

His Highness and the Vietnamese Prime Minister also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern. They emphasised both nations' commitment to promoting peace and stability through diplomatic solutions and peaceful initiatives to address conflicts and disputes in the region and beyond. They stressed that achieving development for nations and their peoples requires a solid foundation of stability, peace, and cooperation.

His Highness reiterated the UAE's ongoing commitment to strengthening its relations with Vietnam since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993, in ways that serve their mutual interests and fulfil their peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

His Highness noted the continuous growth in UAE-Vietnam economic and trade relations, with non-oil trade between the two countries reaching US$12.12 billion last year, marking a 38.7 percent increase compared to 2022.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE's commitment, as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner with the ASEAN bloc, to enhancing its economic and trade partnerships with Vietnam, which is the UAE's largest non-oil trading partner among ASEAN countries.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister expressed his country’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and explore new opportunities for economic and trade partnerships that serve their shared interests and meet their peoples’ aspirations for the future. He also conveyed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

The Prime Minister wrote a message in the Qasr Al Watan VIP guestbook, expressing his pleasure at visiting the UAE and his hopes for continued progress and growth in UAE-Vietnam relations.

A luncheon was held in honour of the Vietnamese Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation. The meeting and luncheon were attended by a number of ministers and senior officials from both sides.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.