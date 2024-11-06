UAE President visits Tariq Muhammad Abdullah Saleh at Zayed Military Hospital

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited Tariq Muhammad Abdullah Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, who is currently receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness checked on Mr Saleh’s health and wished him a swift recovery.

Tariq Muhammad Abdullah Saleh expressed his heartfelt thanks to His Highness for the visit and his thoughtful gesture, wishing him continued health and happiness. He also commended the UAE’s enduring support for the people of Yemen on various levels.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.