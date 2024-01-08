UAE President visits Tomb of National Leader, Martyrs’ Lane in Baku during official visit to Azerbaijan

During his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the tomb of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, where His Highness laid a wreath. His Highness also visited the Martyrs’ Lane, placing a wreath at the Eternal Flame Memorial.

Accompanying His Highness during his visit to the tomb and Martyrs’ Lane were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Welcoming His Highness upon his arrival were Eldar Azizov, Mayor of Baku, and a number of senior officials.

