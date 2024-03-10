UAE President, VPs congratulate leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on advent of Ramadan

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent congratulatory messages to the Kings, Emirs, and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished the leaders and their people continued good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court sent similar messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the holy occasion.

