UAE President welcomes delegation from Parliamentary Assembly of Mediterranean; receives Global Humanitarian Personality Award

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, which presented him with the PAM Global Humanitarian Personality Award.

This award was granted in recognition of his significant contributions to international humanitarian efforts over decades of dedicated service.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his appreciation to the delegation for selecting him as the Global Humanitarian Personality. He emphasised that the UAE's humanitarian approach has been a consistent policy since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This policy is rooted in the nation's belief in human solidarity and the importance of extending a helping hand to those in need, reflecting the UAE's fundamental humanitarian commitment.

His Highness stated that the UAE will continue to champion this humanitarian policy in collaboration with its global partners to alleviate suffering, particularly in disaster and crisis-stricken areas. He also highlighted the UAE's commitment to supporting development and combating diseases, thereby contributing to improving lives worldwide.

The delegation commended the humanitarian initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both regionally and globally, acknowledging his significant influence in this field. They highlighted that his selection as the Global Humanitarian Personality was the result of his extensive and impactful humanitarian efforts, which have helped various regions around the world.

Delegation members also expressed their appreciation for His Highness' recent announcement of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, which allocates AED 20 billion to humanitarian causes in the most vulnerable areas of the world. This initiative reflects His Highness' commitment to advancing humanitarian efforts, particularly in regions that require the most assistance.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of Sheikhs and officials.

