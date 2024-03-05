UAE President welcomes Emir of Kuwait on state visit to UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the UAE.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally headed the reception for His Highness the Emir and his delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential Airport.

Also present at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Matar Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

As His Highness the Emir of Kuwait's aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was met with a ceremonial escort of UAE military jets as a gesture of warm welcome to the nation’s distinguished guest. The leader of the escort squadron sought permission from His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to accompany his aircraft to the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, welcoming him to his second home, the UAE.

His Highness the Emir Sheikh Mishal is accompanied by an official delegation grouping Sheikh Dr. Salem Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; Sheikh Nawaf Abdulaziz Humoud Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah; Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah; Sheikh Jaber Faisal Al-Saud Al-Sabah; Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah; Sheikh Hamad Salem Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; Chief of the Government Performance Follow-up Apparatus Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and ranking officials at the Emiri Court.

