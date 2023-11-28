UAE President welcomes Mongolian counterpart, oversees exchange of key memoranda

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and President Khurelsukh discussed cooperation between the UAE and Mongolia, focusing on prospects for further collaboration, particularly in the economic, investment, developmental, and renewable energy sectors to serve mutual interests and support growth and prosperity in both countries.

Additionally, His Highness and the Mongolian President exchanged views on various issues of joint interest. The meeting also addressed the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), starting on 30th November at Expo City Dubai, highlighting its importance in identifying effective and lasting solutions to shared global challenges, including accelerating climate action and sustainable development for a better future for all of humanity.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh oversaw the exchange of memoranda of understanding between the two countries, aimed at developing bilateral cooperation. These included memoranda on visa exemption for diplomatic, special, official, service, and ordinary passports; an MoU on establishing a joint committee between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of both nations; an MoU on exchanging governmental expertise; an MoU between the Emirates Policy Center and the Institute for International Studies of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences; an MoU between the UAE’s Digital School and Mongolia's General Authority for Education on cooperation in digital learning initiatives; and an MoU between the Mongolian National Radio and Abu Dhabi Media Network.

The Memoranda were exchanged by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Batmunkh Battsetseg, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Mongolia.

The meeting and the Memoranda exchange ceremony were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; along a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

